The Indian town keeping alive the ancient technique of lost Chola bronze casting

Located 35km from Thanjavur in India is Swamimalai, a remote town of casting, where skilled artisans breathe life into Chola bronzes, also known as panchaloha idols, as they've done for thousands of years.

The majority of Chola bronze statues exhibited in museums worldwide were made from the 7th to 14th centuries in southern India. However, in the present day, the ancient technique of lost Chola wax casting is exclusively practised in Swamimalai.

In a display of divine artistry in one such foundry, a rusty bronze statue of Siddhi Buddhi Ganesha sits in a small pool of water. Numerous other oxidised statues of Hindu deities – completed masterpieces and works-in-progress of Radha Krishna, Vishnu poised on a lotus, and lord Shiva clad in his Ardhanarishvara avatar, as Nataraja – are scattered over the courtyard.

"We make one mould for one piece using the Chola lost wax process, thus every piece is unique. Even the smallest idol and also the large pieces are made of a single cast," Suresh Rajan, general manager of Rajan Industries, tells The National.

"This is the speciality of this work. This tradition dates back more than 1,000 years when Chola kings supported the artists, and we still employ the same technique even now. We don't use any missionaries, no electricity and no pollution. It is completely eco-friendly."

The tools used for the Chola lost wax process. Photo: Veidehi Gite

Sculptors use beeswax to fashion intricate designs, which are subsequently enveloped in clay, dried and repeatedly coated until the final result resembles a solid mass of earth.

"This type of Chola bronze is used for temples and as decorative items. The clay we use is a particularly rare clay obtained from the Cauvery river. Because this is the last section of the river, there is naturally some salt present, making it ideal for this craft," says Suresh.

Prabhakar, a senior artist, elaborates about the first stage of the wax modelling. He uses his fingers to shape a sample figure out of a pliable mixture of 50 per cent honey beeswax and 50 per cent resin derived from a gum tree, gauging the measurements with a coconut leaf strand. "Beeswax is very soft, we cannot make any shape out of it. Resin helps balance that. By combining these two, the mould hardens within a fraction of seconds," he says.

In another corner, an artist named Manikhandan delicately cradles a wax sculpture, its protruding edges serving as a canvas for a symphony of light. Legs crossed and his back slumped over a sturdy bench, he is immersed in the task at hand, and chips away at the sculpture before him. “During the Chola dynasty, these bronze deities were dubbed 'utsava murtis'," says Manikhandan.

He explains what happens when clay is applied as the second layer.

"It is the hard layer. Then, we dry the cast in the sunlight," he says. "After that, we rotate the mould, apply wax and sundry it again. We heat the mould in the slanting position. The wax should be lost here to obtain the negative hollow inside the mould. So we call it the lost wax process.

"After we receive the negative impression, we heat the mould to 1,300ºC and the metal to 1,500ºC before pouring the mixture into the cast. Copper accounts for 84 per cent, zinc for 14 per cent and tin accounts for two per cent, whereas gold and silver are only used for temple purposes. We break the mould after it has cooled."

Wax moulds. Photo: Veidehi Gite

The portable mini-furnace beside Manikhandan burns bright, as another artist stokes a fire. The object is placed in a kiln for baking. Once heated, the liquefied wax is drained through a hole located at the base. Subsequently, a blend of five metals (panchaloha) is poured into the resulting cavity.

After the mixture solidifies, the mould is shattered and the illustration is finished and polished. Giving the wax model further detailing, he passes it on to another sculptor, who designs a clay mould out of vandal mun – an alluvial soil from the banks of the Kaveri river – and sand to encase and dry the statuette in the sun for a week.

The cast is then baked in dried cow-dung patties and firewood in an earthen oven until the wax melts and runs out through drainage holes. Inside are detailed crevices, a wax-free womb or mould known in Tamil as karuvu. This next stage takes place only on an auspicious day, according to the Hindu almanac.

After the mould gradually cools, "it is broken and discarded, never to be used again", Prabhakar explains. The resulting raw statuette is chiselled and filed according to scripture.

In the last stage known as jedi bandhanam, the figurine is attached to a metal platform and polished. The process doesn't end here. The eyes of the idol are carefully sealed with a blend of honey and ghee, and then ceremoniously opened by a Vedic pundit using a golden needle adorned with a diamond.

The handcrafted religious designs are based on the Shilpa Shastra, an ancient treatise that defines particular standards for sculpture and Hindu iconography. Shilpa Shastra contains precise measurements in the form of a dhyana slokam hymn. Other details, such as the size of the crown and platform, are left up to each sculptor.

"One cannot learn all these techniques in a crash course," says Rajan. "This lost wax technique takes at least five to seven years to master, sometimes even longer."