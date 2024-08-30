Tanjore paintings are a 16th-century classical art form in India's southern Tamil Nadu state. All photos: Taniya Dutta / The National

Postcard from Thanjavur: Preserving the sheen on gold paintings of southern India

The region's ornate 16th-century Tanjore paintings depict Hindu deities and have found favour with passionate collectors in India's booming middle class

Taniya Dutta
August 30, 2024