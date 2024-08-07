Muhammad Yunus was chosen to be Bangladesh's interim leader after the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass uprising in the country. EPA
Muhammad Yunus was chosen to be Bangladesh's interim leader after the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass uprising in the country. EPA
Bangladesh's interim head Muhammad Yunus urges people for calm as violence continues
At least 29 bodies of the leaders and families of Ms Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party were recovered across Bangladesh