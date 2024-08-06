Bangladesh parliament dissolved and former PM Khaleda Zia freed after Sheikh Hasina flees

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/05/bangladesh-student-protest/" target="_blank">Bangladesh</a> President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament and freed jailed opposition leader Khaleda Zia on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/05/sheikh-hasina-bangladesh-flee/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hasina</a> resigned and fled the country. “The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the President's discussions with chiefs of three staffs of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement,” a statement from the President’s office said. Ms Zia is the chairwoman of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bangladesh/" target="_blank">Bangladesh</a> Nationalist Party and was prime minister from 2001 until 2006. The 78-year-old Ms Zia, the first female prime minister of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/05/bangladesh-protest-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Bangladesh</a>, had been serving a 17-year jail term after being convicted of corruption in 2018. She was suffering from poor health and had spent time in hospital. The President’s office declared that all who were arrested in relation to the student protests movement will be released. “Khaleda Zia has been freed and many of those held for demonstrating starting 1 July have been freed,” the statement read. The decisions were taken after a meeting that was attended by Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, heads of the navy and air force, and senior leaders from opposition parties including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. Gen Zaman was scheduled to meet student protest leaders late on Tuesday as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/06/muhammad-yunus-bangladesh-nahid-islam/" target="_blank">Bangladesh</a> awaited the formation of an interim government. Students who led the weeks-long protests that forced Ms Hasina's departure have proposed that Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus be appointed chief adviser of the interim government. Ms Hasina,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/05/sheikh-hasina-bangladesh-flee/" target="_blank"> </a>76, arrived in India aboard a military aircraft on Monday, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed and looted her residence in Dhaka. India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said she had made the request “at very short notice”. “She requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/06/emirates-flydubai-cancel-flights-dhaka-bangladesh/" target="_blank">Bangladesh</a> authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi,” Mr Jaishankar told Parliament on Tuesday. Order returned to Bangladesh on Tuesday after the army lifted a weeks-long curfew imposed to contain the protests against reserved quotas in government jobs. Television showed people shopping as businesses, courts and government offices reopened and public transport services resumed. Ms Hasina's departure came a day after nearly 100 people were killed in protests on Sunday, taking the death toll during the demonstrations to about 300. The demonstrators, mostly students, had been protesting against the introduction of a reservation quota in government jobs that they claimed benefited the supporters of Ms Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. Ms Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said that his mother was “disappointed” with the events. “She did not want to leave but we were concerned with her physical safety first and persuaded to leave,” Mr Wazed Joy told India news channel NDTV “I spoke to her. [The] situation in Bangladesh is anarchy and she is very disappointed and disheartened. It was her dream to turn Bangladesh to a developed country,” he said. “We have shown what we can do, how much we can develop but if the people of Bangladesh are not ready to step up, then people get the leadership they deserve.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/05/bangladesh-protest-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Thousands of protesters</a> stormed the prime minister's official residence in Dhaka on Monday as news emerged that Ms Hasina had left the country. Gen Uz-Zaman announced her resignation in a televised address and promised to set up an interim government as soon as possible. While Ms Hasina has been credited for turning the country’s economy around and working to reduce poverty, Bangladesh's economy has been struggling since the coronavirus pandemic. The country has been on the boil since July after tens of thousands of students launched a countrywide campaign against a discriminatory employment policy in government jobs. Ms Hasina's government banned public rallies, issued “shoot-on-sight” orders, and imposed a near-total internet and mobile blackout after the protests began, bringing the entire country to a grinding halt.