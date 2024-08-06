Dr Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2006, is backed by organisers of the student-led protests in Bangladesh that prompted the downfall of Sheikh Hasina. AP
Dr Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2006, is backed by organisers of the student-led protests in Bangladesh that prompted the downfall of Sheikh Hasina. AP
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus expected as key adviser to new Bangladesh government
Founder of Grameen Bank has been a long-standing rival of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina