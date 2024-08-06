Dr Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2006, is backed by organisers of the student-led protests in Bangladesh that prompted the downfall of Sheikh Hasina. AP
Dr Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2006, is backed by organisers of the student-led protests in Bangladesh that prompted the downfall of Sheikh Hasina. AP

News

Asia

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus expected as key adviser to new Bangladesh government

Founder of Grameen Bank has been a long-standing rival of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta

06 August, 2024