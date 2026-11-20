The UN on Friday expressed concern over Saudi-led coalition air strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port, warning that continued military escalation could threaten vital humanitarian supply routes.

The UN Secretary General’s deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York that the world body was following the strikes in addition to ongoing military operations in the Sanaa, Sa’ada and Taiz regions, as well as continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

“We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing military escalation in and around Yemen," Mr Haq said.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis attacked the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and other targets in a "special operation" on Friday. The attack took aim at alleged weapons smuggling activities in the area and was carried out in response to repeated drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Iran-backed Houthis have threatened reprisals, vowing to hit Jeddah and other Red Sea ports if Hodeidah was attacked, while warning airlines that Saudi airspace was "unsafe".

The group also threatened Riyadh's financial district and a power station in Al Shuqaiq.

The UN warned that Yemen’s Red Sea ports must remain operational, given their importance to millions of people who depend on essential supplies entering the country.

“We urge all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the prohibition of directing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects," Mr Haq said.

The UN renewed its call for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“We reiterate that ultimately there is no military solution to the conflict and urge all parties to find a pathway back to political negotiations,” Mr Haq said.