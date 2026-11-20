The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen on Friday warned civilians to evacuate the port of Hodeidah ahead of upcoming strikes.

Coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki Al Malki issued the rare evacuation order in a post on X, accompanied by a map showing the targeted area in red.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels responded shortly afterwards with a warning that Jeddah and other Saudi ports on the Red Sea would become targets if Hodeidah port was attacked.

Subsequent posts on Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree's Telegram account warned airlines to avoid Saudi airspace in the coming hours, except over the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. He also urged people to leave the financial district in Riyadh, which sustained damage from a missile attack on Thursday.

The Houthi Armed Forces said they told workers at Hodeidah port and people in the area to stay away and for ships to leave the port urgently. Saudi forces struck Hodeidah on Tuesday, killing at least 14 people, according to the rebels.

Last month, the coalition ordered people to leave the area around the Yemen Petroleum Company's Al Sabahah central station in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. The Houthis quickly responded with a threat directed at the kingdom's oil facilities.

Fighting in Yemen between Saudi-backed pro-government forces and the Houthi rebels has intensified in recent weeks. The Houthis have been making significant territorial gains, with some estimates putting them just 100km away from Aden, the southern port city that serves as the temporary seat of Yemen's internationally recognised government.

They also seized more areas near the Bab Al Mandeb strait between the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, increasing their ability to threaten shipping.