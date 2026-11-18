The Iran-backed Houthis have advanced to the coastal area of Khor Omeir in recent days, only 100km from de facto capital Aden, bracing themselves for scenarios that threaten Yemen, maritime shipping and the wider region.

A land assault on Aden, however, may not be as imminent as it may seem, security sources and experts told The National.

Anti-Houthi forces withdrew from key positions in Yemen in recent days, primarily around the south-western city of Taiz, where battles have been raging with the rebels for the past several weeks.

After making significant territorial advancements, the group is now about 100km west of Aden, according to a Yemeni security official.

“Taking Aden would threaten international shipping, and would set their sights on Socotra Island, giving them unfettered access to the Red Sea, and the Horn of Africa,” said security and political expert Ali Al Shaabani.

“Other strategies could include fighting the anti-Houthi forces in eastern governorates in Yemen like Hadramout and Shabwa or looking to the northern border with Saudi Arabia and clashing there. It all hinges on whether the US-Iran war resumes in full throttle.”

Despite attacks by Iran on neighbouring countries and US strikes on Iran itself, a flurry of diplomatic efforts are being made to stop what may be a resumption of a full-blown war between the US and Iran.

Vying for Aden

The Houthis have claimed that they are not interested in attacking Aden. A source in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which the group took over in 2014, told The National that the Houthis do not aim to control Bab Al Mandeb strait either, as it is already “within the range of their missiles”.

“The operation was not aimed at directly seizing Bab Al Mandeb, but rather at securing it, not closing it. Had that been the objective, they would have advanced directly towards it when they expanded their territorial control six weeks ago,” the source said, referring to an offensive in September that saw the group take over the strategic port of Mokha overlooking the Red Sea.

Mr Al Shaabani said that this could result in a Houthi siege, rather than an occupation of Aden, similar to the situation in Taiz where the group has surrounded the city and its government-allied forces since October.

This has placed the millions in the city on the cusp of a humanitarian disaster as they remain cut off from food, fuel, water and medical supplies.

Government disunity

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, which leads the anti-Houthi coalition established in 2015, replaced the coalition's commander Fahd Al Salman with Fayyad Al Ruwaili. The Yemeni parliament on Wednesday passed legislation categorising the Houthis as a terrorist group. One of the law's 55 articles stipulates that no member of the organisation would get immunity in a future settlement.

But Yemen experts agree that one of the many reasons why the anti-Houthi camp is failing can be attributed to disunity and lack of co-ordination within its ranks.

“Yemeni government-aligned forces remain a fragmented coalition of rival factions that have repeatedly failed to co-ordinate beyond short-term tactical operations, which has contributed to military defeats since September 2026 and undermined Aden’s defence,” the Institute for the Study of War said in a Tuesday analysis.

Still, experts like Mr Shaabani believe that the Houthi gains could be reversed if there was a clear path forward. “But right now they can't take it back as they are,” he said.