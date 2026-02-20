US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's universal tariffs

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down Donald Trump's sweeping emergency universal tariffs, dealing a significant blow to the President's signature trade policy.

The ruling is poised to inject new uncertainty into the global economy, which has thus far been resilient in the face of tariffs and shifting trade patterns.

The White House had argued Mr Trump holds the power to unilaterally impose tariffs under what is known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which grants the president power to regulate economic transactions upon declaring a national emergency.

The Supreme Court rejected that argument, saying Mr Trump lacked the power to impose such sweeping measures. The challenges came from several small businesses and a group of US states which argued Mr Trump exceeded his authority by imposing the tariffs.

Mr Trump relied on IEEPA to unilaterally impose tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico – the US's three largest trading partners – last February over accusations that they did not do enough to halt the flow of fentanyl into the US.

Mr Trump also invoked the act on what he called Liberation Day last year, where he placed a universal 10 per cent tariff on almost all trading partners. The same day, he also imposed harsher so-called reciprocal tariffs on dozens of other countries where the US had large trade deficits.

The April announcement brought a new era of uncertainty into the global outlook and threatened to rupture global trade norms, while also opening new points of tension between the US, its allies and its rivals.

President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the tariff the US will charge trading partners during his Liberation Day announcement on April 2, 2025. Reuters Info

The effective US tariff rate has jumped extensively since Mr Trump retook office. The most recent estimate from Yale University's Budget lab said the average US tariff rate is 16.9 per cent today compared to 2.5 per cent last year.

Despite earlier fears of a global downturn, recent forecasting from the International Monetary Fund projected global growth to pick up at a 3.3 per cent pace this year, revised slightly upwards from its previous projection over the summer.

During arguments in November, The Supreme Court had appeared sceptical towards the legality of the tariffs, with chief justice John Roberts calling tariffs an “imposition of taxes” on Americans, which is under the power of Congress.

The court's ruling also casts in question how the US will pay back revenue it collected from the tariffs. The administration now faces having to refund more than $133.5 billion in tariffs to importers, according to most recent data from the Customs and Border Protection agency. Heading into the court's decision, it was unclear if the justices would order refunds or defer the issue to lower courts or the federal government.

Two questions that appeared unresolved were if importers who paid the tariffs would be entitled a refund and, if so, what that process would look like.

“Tell me how the reimbursement process would work. Would it be a complete mess? … It seems to me like it could be a mess,” conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Neal Katyal, a lawyer representing a small group of businesses against the Trump administration.

Mr Trump himself had warned the challenges the court's decision would pose for businesses who might be entitled to refunds were the court to strike down his tariffs.

“It would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay,” he wrote in a Truth Social post last month.

While the Supreme Court's decision invalidates tariffs cited under IEEPA, it does not touch on sector-specific levies. However it does slow down the pace at which Mr Trump would be able to implement tariffs, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested back in November.

Still, Mr Trump's administration maintains there are alternative options to use on tariffs, which have been used for sectors such as aluminium, copper, steel, furniture and car parts.

For example, under Section 301, the White House can only impose tariffs on products from a trading partner after the US Trade Representative conducts and investigation and affirms unfair trading practices. Mr Trump's administration thus far has initiated Section 301 investigations into Brazil and China.

Mr Trump has framed the use of tariffs in existential terms, arguing they were essential for national security and that they would help boost domestic manufacturing. In that same Truth Social post in January, he said "WE'RE SCREWED!" if the court sided against him.

The Trump administration has also used the threat of tariffs to push for trade agreements with partners such as the European Union, South Korea, India and Japan, while a deal with China remains elusive.

Despite the tariffs the US trade deficit fell only modestly last year. Data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the US ran a $901.5 billion trade deficit in 2025, a year-on-year decline of 0.2 per cent from 2024.