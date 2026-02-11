Nine killed after shooter opens fire at high school in rural western Canada

Nine people were shot dead after a ​person in a dress opened fire at a high school in western Canada on Tuesday, police said.

Six people were found dead inside a high school in the town of Tumbler Ridge ⁠in British Columbia.

Two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the ​incident and ⁠another person died on the way ‌to hospital, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The suspected shooter was also found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted injury, police said.

The incident is one of the country's deadliest such events in recent history.

At least two other people were taken to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries, ​and as many as 25 people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

They said they did not believe there were any more suspects or a continuing threat to the public.

Police said the shooter was a woman wearing a dress. Mass shootings in North America are almost always carried out by men. Several outlets said they were a transgender, biological male.

Police Supt Ken Floyd confirmed at a media conference that the suspect described in the alert was the same person found dead in the school.

Officers did not say how many of the victims were children.

“Multiple injuries and multiple deceased were inside ⁠the school as officers progressed through the scene,” Supt Floyd said

“We're ​still triaging other victims, and I don't have updates on whether that number could rise. The ​scene was very dramatic, ‌and there are multiple victims that are still being cared for.”