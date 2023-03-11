Royal Canadian Mounted Police give horse to King Charles III

King Charles III has been given a horse by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Noble, a seven-year-old black mare, is settling into life at the Royal Mews in Windsor, Buckingham Palace said.

The horse, at 16.2 hands high, toured with the Mounties Musical Ride in 2022, where she took part in 90 public performances at 50 places across Canada.

Bred and trained in the country, she received her name through the Mounties’ annual Name The Foal contest.

The king was said to be “pleased” to meet Noble at the Royal Mews last week.

The move follows a long tradition of the Mounties gifting horses to the royal family.

The relationship between the royals and the force dates to 1904, when King Edward VII bestowed the title of Royal on the North-West Mounted Police, making it the Royal North-West Mounted Police.

The Mounties gifted eight horses to Queen Elizabeth II throughout her reign, starting with Burmese in 1969.

Queen Elizabeth II rode Burmese at Trooping the Colour for 18 years.