Russian general shot in Moscow

⁠A senior Russian ​officer, Lt Gen Vladimir Alexeyev, ​was rushed to ‌hospital after being shot in Moscow on ​Friday, officials said.

Alexeyev, 64, was shot in the back several times.

Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ​is "being ‌briefed on ​the attempted assassination", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Alexeyev is deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff ‌at the Defence Ministry, responsible for intelligence and preparation of data for missile and air strikes on Ukraine, the Suspilne news agency reported.

When Wagner mercenary ‍chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ‍staged a short-lived mutiny in ⁠June 2023, Lt Gen Alexeyev was one of the top officials who were sent to negotiate with him.

The Moscow prosecutor's office said Lt Gen Alexeyev had been shot several times at a residential building in north-west Moscow by an unknown assailant, who fled the scene.

Several senior Russian officers have been assassinated since the start of ⁠the war in ​Ukraine, with Moscow ‍blaming the attacks on Kyiv. In some cases, ⁠Ukrainian ‌military intelligence has claimed responsibility.

The most recent ⁠officer to be killed was the ⁠head of the General Staff's army training directorate, Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, who was killed by a bomb under his car on December 22.

Meanwhile, nighttime shelling by Ukraine inflicted "serious damage" in ‌the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border, the region's governor said ​early on Friday.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a video posted on Telegram after midnight, said city officials were holding an emergency meeting to devise a plan of ‌action.

Ukrainian forces have regularly attacked Belgorod and nearby parts of the region since Russia's February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour.

Separately, the governor of neighbouring Russia's region of Bryansk said Ukraine hit energy facilities using HIMARS missiles and drones, causing power outage at some settlements.

Russia and Ukraine said last week they had halted strikes on each other's energy infrastructure, but they disagreed on the timeframe for the moratorium. The strikes resumed earlier this week.

Ukraine has said Russian missile and drone attacks on the capital Kyiv in January left about a million people without electricity.

The reported attacks took place against the background of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi.