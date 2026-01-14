At least 2,500 reported killed in Iran protests as state plans funeral for 300

At least 2,500 people have been killed in nationwide protests in Iran, according to rights groups, with state television reporting that a mass funeral for 300 would be held in the capital on Wednesday.

The US-based HRANA rights group confirmed the deaths of 2,403 protesters, including 12 children, in its latest statement. It said 147 security personnel and government supporters were also killed, as well as nine bystanders, bringing the total figure to 2,559.

State television said a mass funeral for 300 people killed in the protests, including protesters and members of security forces, would be held at Tehran University.

Iran is witnessing widespread protests across its 31 provinces, evolving from complaints about the dire economic situation to calls for regime change. Authorities have accused the US and Israel of backing and instigating violence and chaos, and have threatened a “no leniency” response towards “foreign-backed rioters.”

Iranian authorities have not provided figures for the people killed in the protests. Rights groups outside the country have compiled tallies based on reports from civilians in Iran, but this has become more difficult since Tehran imposed an almost total internet shutdown on Thursday.

A political observer in Iran, who was able to access the internet intermittently, told The National on Wednesday that the situation is “like nothing” he has seen before.

“We are all fine [in my family] but everyone’s mental health is damaged seriously. It’s a never-ending nightmare.”

He said protests seemed “much smaller” on Tuesday night and Wednesday than in previous days. He also confirmed reports of drones flying over Tehran to detect Starlink dishes, which some Iranians have been using to bypass the internet shutdown.

The observer said his understanding was that US President Donald Trump is “apparently trying to use the current opportunity to push the Iranian regime to agree a deal in which Iran’s regional and nuclear activities are neutralised”.

At the same time, he said, Mr Trump “could have prevented this massacre, but he didn’t want to”.

The US President has repeatedly threatened Iran's leadership over the killing of protesters but has yet to take action. On Tuesday, he called on Iranians to continue protesting against the government and to take over the country's institutions, promising that “help is on its way”.

When asked what he meant, Mr Trump told reporters they would ⁠have to figure that out. The US leader has said military action is among the options he is weighing to punish Iran over its crackdown on protesters.

Iran's mission to the UN called on the world body to condemn the US over Mr Trump's comments for inciting violence and threatening the use of force. The Iranian mission added that both the US and Israel bear legal responsibility for the loss of civilian lives.

Mr Trump also said on Tuesday that he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing” of protesters stopped, and urged Iranians to “save the name of the killers and the abusers … because they'll pay a very big price”.

His comments came one day after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready for war but open to communication with the US. While Washington and Tehran have publicly exchanged threats of war, both have signalled an openness to dialogue.

Mr Araghchi confirmed that he has been engaged in talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff “before and after the protests”, and that communication is “continuing”. He said he hopes the US will choose “the wise option” of dialogue, while warning of “those trying to drag Washington into war in order to serve Israel’s interests”.

Iran's ally China said on Wednesday that it opposes any ⁠outside interference in ​Iran's internal affairs.

China ‍does not ‍condone the use ⁠or the threat of force in international relations, said Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, during a news conference when asked about Beijing's position following Mr Trump's threats.

Iran has warned ⁠countries in the region that it will ​strike US ‌military bases in their territory if there is a US attack, ‌a senior ‍Iranian official ‍told Reuters ⁠on Wednesday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday expressed Doha’s support for “all efforts aiming to de-escalate and pursue peaceful solutions” during a phone call with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said. It said the two men ⁠​discussed regional developments, ⁠without ‌directly mentioning the protests in Iran.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a call with his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday. Mr Aragchi told Sheikh Abdullah that “calm has prevailed” in the country and that Iranians are determined to defend their sovereignty and security from any foreign interference, according to Iranian state media.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also held his second phone call in as many days with Mr Araghchi. Mr Fidan “emphasised the need for negotiations to resolve current regional tensions”, a Turkish diplomatic official said in written remarks to journalists.