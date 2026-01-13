Iran 'ready' for war with US but open to talks as more than 600 killed in protests

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is ready for war but open to communication after US President Donald Trump threatened to take military action in response to Iran's deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.

At least 646 people have been killed, including nine children, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The death toll, believed to be much higher, includes 505 protesters, 133 members of security and law enforcement forces, and seven bystanders. The rights group has also said it is investigating 579 more reported deaths after the communication blackout in Iran surpassed 100 hours, making access to information difficult.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic on Monday, Mr Araghchi said channels of communication with the US were open, but that his country was “prepared for all options”. He said Iran now has “large and extensive military preparedness” compared to last year’s 12-day war with Israel.

“If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it,” said Mr Araghchi.

HE also confirmed that he has been engaged in talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff “before and after the protests”, and that communication is “continuing”. He hopes the US will choose “the wise option” of dialogue, while warning of “those trying to drag Washington into war in order to serve Israel’s interests”.

Mr Trump has threatened to “hit Iran very hard” over its crackdown on anti-government protests. He said on Sunday that he was considering “strong options” for Iran, including potential military action. While air strikes are one of many alternatives open to Mr Trump, “diplomacy is always the first option for the president,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

“What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages,” she said.

Mr Araghchi also said Tehran is studying ideas proposed by Washington, although these were “incompatible” with public US threats.

Iran is witnessing massive protests across its 31 provinces, evolving from complaints about the dire economic situation to calls for regime change. Authorities have accused the US and Israel of backing and instigating violence and chaos, and have threatened a “no leniency” response towards “foreign-backed rioters.”

As he weighs up a potential military response, Mr Trump has announced a tariff rate of 25 per cent on countries trading with Iran.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing ​business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“This Order is final and conclusive,” he added. It is not yet clear how the Trump administration will impose the tariffs.

The unrest comes amid deteriorating living conditions in Iran, where high inflation, rising costs and a weak currency have fuelled growing public frustration. US sanctions and UN “snapback” sanctions against Iran last year have only worsened the country's economic woes.