How a French 'detective' and a German freight lift went viral after the Louvre heist

A dapper man in the foreground of one of the photos taken by an Associated Press photographer was one of the main topics of conversation on social media platforms and web forums following the shocking seven-minute robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris last Sunday.

The photo looks like several others taken by Thibault Camus on the day of the robbery, showing uniformed policemen blocking the museum gates. However, a passer-by bringing in elements of Paris couture to the scene inspired Mr Camus to take this particular shot.

The top speculation propagated online was that the man was a French detective on the case, with comments drawing parallels to fictional characters like Inspector Clouseau from the Pink Panther series, Sherlock Holmes and even Hercule Poirot. There were some claims of AI manipulation too, which were quickly debunked.

Adding to the online buzz there was no clarity from the authorities. “We’d rather keep the mystery alive ;)” the Paris prosecutor’s office said in an email response to AP.

Reactive marketing

Photos of a German-made freight lift that the thieves used for the daylight robbery also went viral in the past week. Alexander Boecker, the managing director and third-generation owner of Boecker Maschinenwerke GmbH, said he and his wife were “shocked that our lift had been misused for this robbery”.

Alexander Boecker, chief of German crane manufacturer Boecker Operating Cranes, poses in front of a crane similar to the one that was used for the Louvre jewellery heist, in Werne, Germany. Reuters

“Once the initial shock had subsided, black humour took over,” he wrote in an email to AP.

By Monday morning, the company had come up with a social media post featuring a photo of the freight lift and a slogan in German that translates to “when something needs to be done quickly.” The post touts the ability of the “Boecker Agilo” to transport up to 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of “your treasures” at a speed of 42 metres (46 yards) per minute. And it moves “whisper quiet” thanks to its 230 Volt E-Motor, the post added.

Boecker said that the response was largely positive and that ‘a vast majority laughed heartily’ after the post went online.

$102 million robbery

Authorities say the thieves spent less than four minutes inside the Louvre on Sunday morning. They wheeled the freight lift up to the museum, rode the basket up the facade, forced open a window, smashed display cases and grabbed the priceless Napoleonic jewels.

The stolen jewellery was valued at $102 million (€88 million), a French prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Louvre Museum in Paris closes after jewellery theft 00:30

The theft reignited a row over the lack of security in French museums, after two other institutions were hit last month. Criminals broke into the Natural History Museum in Paris, making off with gold nuggets valued at more than $1.5 million. Thieves also stole two dishes and a vase, estimated at $7.6 million, from a museum in the central city of Limoges.

