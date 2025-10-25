Police officers block access to the Louvre museum in Paris after a robbery on October 19 in Paris. AP
Police officers block access to the Louvre museum in Paris after a robbery on October 19 in Paris. AP
Police officers block access to the Louvre museum in Paris after a robbery on October 19 in Paris. AP
Police officers block access to the Louvre museum in Paris after a robbery on October 19 in Paris. AP

News

How a French 'detective' and a German freight lift went viral after the Louvre heist

Thieves raided the world-renowned Paris attraction last week and escaped with priceless jewellery

The National

October 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A dapper man in the foreground of one of the photos taken by an Associated Press photographer was one of the main topics of conversation on social media platforms and web forums following the shocking seven-minute robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris last Sunday.

The photo looks like several others taken by Thibault Camus on the day of the robbery, showing uniformed policemen blocking the museum gates. However, a passer-by bringing in elements of Paris couture to the scene inspired Mr Camus to take this particular shot.

The top speculation propagated online was that the man was a French detective on the case, with comments drawing parallels to fictional characters like Inspector Clouseau from the Pink Panther series, Sherlock Holmes and even Hercule Poirot. There were some claims of AI manipulation too, which were quickly debunked.

Adding to the online buzz there was no clarity from the authorities. “We’d rather keep the mystery alive ;)” the Paris prosecutor’s office said in an email response to AP.

Reactive marketing

Photos of a German-made freight lift that the thieves used for the daylight robbery also went viral in the past week. Alexander Boecker, the managing director and third-generation owner of Boecker Maschinenwerke GmbH, said he and his wife were “shocked that our lift had been misused for this robbery”.

Alexander Boecker, chief of German crane manufacturer Boecker Operating Cranes, poses in front of a crane similar to the one that was used for the Louvre jewellery heist, in Werne, Germany. Reuters
Alexander Boecker, chief of German crane manufacturer Boecker Operating Cranes, poses in front of a crane similar to the one that was used for the Louvre jewellery heist, in Werne, Germany. Reuters

“Once the initial shock had subsided, black humour took over,” he wrote in an email to AP.

By Monday morning, the company had come up with a social media post featuring a photo of the freight lift and a slogan in German that translates to “when something needs to be done quickly.” The post touts the ability of the “Boecker Agilo” to transport up to 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of “your treasures” at a speed of 42 metres (46 yards) per minute. And it moves “whisper quiet” thanks to its 230 Volt E-Motor, the post added.

Boecker said that the response was largely positive and that ‘a vast majority laughed heartily’ after the post went online.

$102 million robbery

Authorities say the thieves spent less than four minutes inside the Louvre on Sunday morning. They wheeled the freight lift up to the museum, rode the basket up the facade, forced open a window, smashed display cases and grabbed the priceless Napoleonic jewels.

The stolen jewellery was valued at $102 million (€88 million), a French prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The theft reignited a row over the lack of security in French museums, after two other institutions were hit last month. Criminals broke into the Natural History Museum in Paris, making off with gold nuggets valued at more than $1.5 million. Thieves also stole two dishes and a vase, estimated at $7.6 million, from a museum in the central city of Limoges.

While you're here
From Zero

Artist: Linkin Park

Label: Warner Records

Number of tracks: 11

Rating: 4/5

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs
 
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Ticket prices
  • Golden circle - Dh995
  • Floor Standing - Dh495
  • Lower Bowl Platinum - Dh95
  • Lower Bowl premium - Dh795
  • Lower Bowl Plus - Dh695
  • Lower Bowl Standard- Dh595
  • Upper Bowl Premium - Dh395
  • Upper Bowl standard - Dh295
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20OneOrder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tamer%20Amer%20and%20Karim%20Maurice%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E82%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
INDIA SQUAD

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

On Women's Day
The five pillars of Islam
You might also like
Company%20Profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Winners

Ballon d’Or (Men’s)
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)

Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain)

Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)

Best Young Women’s Player
Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain)

Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy)

Best Women’s Goalkeeper
Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea)

Men’s Coach of the Year
Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)

Women’s Coach of the Year
Sarina Wiegman (England)

While you're here
Visit&nbsp;Abu&nbsp;Dhabi&nbsp;culinary&nbsp;team's&nbsp;top&nbsp;Emirati&nbsp;restaurants&nbsp;in&nbsp;Abu&nbsp;Dhabi

Yadoo’s House Restaurant & Cafe

For the karak and Yoodo's house platter with includes eggs, balaleet, khamir and chebab bread.

Golden Dallah

For the cappuccino, luqaimat and aseeda.

Al Mrzab Restaurant

For the shrimp murabian and Kuwaiti options including Kuwaiti machboos with kebab and spicy sauce.

Al Derwaza

For the fish hubul, regag bread, biryani and special seafood soup. 

Cryopreservation: A timeline
  1. Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic
  2. Ovarian tissue surgically removed
  3. Tissue processed in a high-tech facility
  4. Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing
  5. Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months
Ticket prices

General admission Dh295 (under-three free)

Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free

Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: October 25, 2025, 8:52 AM
ParisFranceMuseumsCrime

Most popular today

1

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

2

Cartoon for October 25, 2025

3

How Emirates took flight for the first time to begin 40 years of soaring success

4

Dubai set for 40,000 ultra-luxury homes with launch of Dh100bn project

5

Israel faces ‘dire future’ unless it addresses past crimes, says leading genocide scholar

6

Money & Me: ‘I’ve helped create more than 100 millionaires at my real estate agency’

7

Runners enjoy scenic route in Ajman village named among world's best for tourism

8

Nine could face death penalty in the UAE over kidnapping and indecent assault charges

9

Meet the British super fan banging the drum for the rise of UAE football

10

As e& partners with PayPal, a look at its integrated digital ecosystem where ‘everything just works’