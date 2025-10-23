Podcasts
Culture Bites

Sell it or melt it down: What will thieves do with the stolen Louvre jewellery?

Hosts discuss details of the theft and other notorious art crimes

In this episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews explore the world of art heists in the aftermath of the break-in at the Louvre in Paris.

It took only seven minutes for thieves to break into the museum’s Apollo Gallery and steal several pieces of precious jewellery, all of which have significant historical value. This is not the first time the Louvre has been the target of thieves. In 1911, the Mona Lisa was taken by an Italian immigrant who said he felt it belonged to his country, only for it to be recovered two years later. Farah and Enas talk about what could happen to the jewels (will they be melted down or sold on?) and discuss other infamous museum heists.

The hosts also reflect on this year’s El Gouna Film Festival, which wraps this week. This year the event has paid tribute to famed Egyptian actress Yousra, celebrating her 50-year career. From her films with actor Adel Imam and acclaimed director Youssef Chahine, Yousra has played a bold role in shaping Arabic cinema over the decades.

Updated: October 23, 2025, 2:00 AM
