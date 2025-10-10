Pictures of the week: From children celebrating in Gaza to the harvest supermoon in New York

Gazan children in Nuseirat camp celebrate the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire. AFP
The IUCN World Conservation Congress is being held in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Charred vehicles are piled high near the torched Parliament building in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. AFP
Dancers take part in the Long Live the Workers' Party of Korea performance, at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang. AFP
Work by Dutch fashion artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia. The US premiere of 'Viktor&Rolf Fashion Statements' runs until February and features more than 100 creations from the Dutch duo. EPA
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visits children at a football training centre in Mumbai, during a trip to India. Getty Images
Visitors marvel at the marine life at Lisbon Oceanarium. AFP
Gaza girl Rahaf Ayyad, 13, has recovered after receiving life-saving treatment for malnourishment at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. Victor Besa / The National
Fighter jets pass over the presidential office building in Taipei, Taiwan, during an aerial performance. EPA
Flamingos forage for food in Sebkhet Sijoumi, a lake in Tunis that serves as a vital refuge for thousands of migratory birds. AFP
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bids farewell to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah after a fraternal visit. UAE Presidential Court
The 80th Indonesian National Armed Forces' anniversary celebrations get under way at the National Monument complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters
South Korean officials wearing a royal guard raincoat uniform stand before the Royal Palace gates at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. EPA
Law enforcement officers advance to disperse demonstrators near US Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland, US. Reuters
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, of Canada, during a free practice session for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix in Singapore. Image taken with slow-shutter camera. EPA
Migrating cranes fly with the Moon appearing into the blue sky near Linum, eastern Germany. AFP
Pedestrians reflected in glass as they walk in the Ginza district of Tokyo. AFP
Riders from different tribes compete during Al Mermah, a traditional equestrian fencing competition and cultural heritage event, in Qena, 457km south of Cairo, Egypt. AP
Drivers merge onto expressway lanes after passing through the Wuzhuang toll station at Chuzhou, in China's eastern Anhui province. AFP
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator hurls fireworks at the Israeli Embassy in Athens during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against the ongoing Israeli intervention in the Gaza Strip, in Athens, Greece. EPA
Delegates look at a montage creating an image of former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher on the third day of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester, north-west England. AFP
A Buddhist devotee lights incense at the Shwedagon Pagoda to mark the full moon day of the Thadingyut festival in Yangon, Myanmar. AFP
A woman is caught by splashing water from a large wave at Blackrock diving tower, as Storm Amy hits Ireland. Reuters
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet sailors aboard the USS George HW Bush near Norfolk, Virginia, during the US Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration. AFP
Artists Edmundo Poy and Wileydy Contreras perform Death at First Sight during the closing ceremony of the 20th EDANCO International Dance Festival at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. EPA
Liesl, a blind rescued dog who underwent two major surgeries after severe abuse, sleeps during a pet blessing ceremony at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, a day after World Animal Day. Reuters
France's Ciryl Gane trains at the Tripl3 Gym in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
French designer Matthieu Blazy's Chanel creations on display for Paris Fashion Week. EPA
Visitors look at the tomb of Amenhotep III in the Valley of Kings in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt. AP
The harvest supermoon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York. AP
News

Pictures of the week: From children celebrating in Gaza to the harvest supermoon in New York

Striking images from around the world

The National

October 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: October 10, 2025, 6:02 PM
