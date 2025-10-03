Pictures of the week: From a Swiss glacier to Martyrs’ Day in Beijing

Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Two mountaineers hiking on the Rhone Glacier, Switzerland. AFP
Two mountaineers hiking on the Rhone Glacier, Switzerland. AFP
New York Knicks centre Mitchell Robinson (23) is double teamed by Philadelphia 76ers VJ Edgecombe (77) and Dominick Barlow (25) during the NBA Abu Dhabi match at Etihad Arena. Victor Besa / The National
New York Knicks centre Mitchell Robinson (23) is double teamed by Philadelphia 76ers VJ Edgecombe (77) and Dominick Barlow (25) during the NBA Abu Dhabi match at Etihad Arena. Victor Besa / The National
Lava fountains shooting up as Kilauea erupts at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. AP
Lava fountains shooting up as Kilauea erupts at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. AP
The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, an ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an aircraft, at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, an ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an aircraft, at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A man rests beside the bodies of earthquake victims outside Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, Philippines. AP
A man rests beside the bodies of earthquake victims outside Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, Philippines. AP
A demonstrator is photographed trying to hit police officers with a stick, during a march to mark the 57th anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco Square massacre, in which students were shot dead by the military, in Mexico City. Reuters
A demonstrator is photographed trying to hit police officers with a stick, during a march to mark the 57th anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco Square massacre, in which students were shot dead by the military, in Mexico City. Reuters
Sompal Kami bowls as Nepal take on the West Indies in a three-match T20 series, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Sompal Kami bowls as Nepal take on the West Indies in a three-match T20 series, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A man walks through the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington on the second day of a partial shutdown of the federal government. Reuters
A man walks through the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington on the second day of a partial shutdown of the federal government. Reuters
Firefighters work at the Barabashovo market site after a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Reuters
Firefighters work at the Barabashovo market site after a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Reuters
A shopping mall in Hong Kong displays Chinese and Hong Kong flags on China's 76th National Day. Reuters
A shopping mall in Hong Kong displays Chinese and Hong Kong flags on China's 76th National Day. Reuters
Asylum seeker Monica Moreta-Galarza, from Ecuador, is tackled to the floor by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer inside a court building in Manhattan, New York. Reuters
Asylum seeker Monica Moreta-Galarza, from Ecuador, is tackled to the floor by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer inside a court building in Manhattan, New York. Reuters
A lightning bolt flashes through the night sky in Kathmandu, Nepal. Reuters
A lightning bolt flashes through the night sky in Kathmandu, Nepal. Reuters
Members of the US military attend a meeting convened by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. Reuters
Members of the US military attend a meeting convened by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. Reuters
Demonstrators gather to support Palestinians and to protest against the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, near the Colosseum in Rome. AFP
Demonstrators gather to support Palestinians and to protest against the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, near the Colosseum in Rome. AFP
An Iraqi porter pulls a cart through the alleys of Saray Market in central Baghdad. AFP
An Iraqi porter pulls a cart through the alleys of Saray Market in central Baghdad. AFP
Cua Lo beach after Typhoon Bualoi made a landfall in Nghe An province, Vietnam. AFP
Cua Lo beach after Typhoon Bualoi made a landfall in Nghe An province, Vietnam. AFP
People pay tribute at a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday, in Amritsar, India. AFP
People pay tribute at a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday, in Amritsar, India. AFP
A cyclist carries colourful bamboo baskets to sell in Prayagraj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. AP
A cyclist carries colourful bamboo baskets to sell in Prayagraj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. AP
A Palestinian runs for cover as the Israel military bombards Gaza city. EPA
A Palestinian runs for cover as the Israel military bombards Gaza city. EPA
Demonstrators protesting against electricity and water cuts confront riot police in Antananarivo, Madagascar. AP
Demonstrators protesting against electricity and water cuts confront riot police in Antananarivo, Madagascar. AP
Displaced Palestinian children search for firewood and plastic at a landfill site in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. AP
Displaced Palestinian children search for firewood and plastic at a landfill site in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. AP
Britain's Princess Anne visits a salt therapy room at a rehabilitation centre for Ukrainian war veterans in Kyiv. Getty Images
Britain's Princess Anne visits a salt therapy room at a rehabilitation centre for Ukrainian war veterans in Kyiv. Getty Images
A member of Bahrain's delegation walks past Vatican Swiss Guards after the arrival of Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV, in the Courtyard of St Damasus. AP
A member of Bahrain's delegation walks past Vatican Swiss Guards after the arrival of Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV, in the Courtyard of St Damasus. AP
Students watch as rescuers search for survivors after a building collapsed at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia. AFP
Students watch as rescuers search for survivors after a building collapsed at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia. AFP
An Indian priest performs the ritual of arti in honour of the Goddess Durga during the Durga Puja Hindu festival in Mumbai, India. EPA
An Indian priest performs the ritual of arti in honour of the Goddess Durga during the Durga Puja Hindu festival in Mumbai, India. EPA
Members of the clergy attend a Mass for the Jubilee of Catechists, led by Pope Leo XIV, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Reuters
Members of the clergy attend a Mass for the Jubilee of Catechists, led by Pope Leo XIV, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Reuters
A young rider prepares his steed for a race at the Maralal International Camel Derby in Kenya. AFP
A young rider prepares his steed for a race at the Maralal International Camel Derby in Kenya. AFP
Samburu women gather to perform traditional dances in celebration after a race, part of the 32nd Maralal International Camel Derby celebrations, in Kenya. AFP
Samburu women gather to perform traditional dances in celebration after a race, part of the 32nd Maralal International Camel Derby celebrations, in Kenya. AFP
An ambulance carrying the dead and injured makes its way through the crowd after a crush at a political rally in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu, India. Dozens were killed. AFP
An ambulance carrying the dead and injured makes its way through the crowd after a crush at a political rally in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu, India. Dozens were killed. AFP
Children leave after a ceremony in memory of national heroes on Martyrs' Day in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China. EPA
Children leave after a ceremony in memory of national heroes on Martyrs' Day in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China. EPA

News

Pictures of the week: From a Swiss glacier to Martyrs' Day in Beijing

Striking images from around the world

The National

October 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: October 03, 2025, 6:02 PM
