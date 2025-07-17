Druze from Syria and Israel protest on the Israeli-Syrian border, in Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, amid the ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze armed groups in the southern Syrian city of Sweida. AP
People take shelter during an air raid drill coinciding with the Kan Huang military exercises in Taipei. The annual civilian drill is being held in cities across Taiwan this week, alongside military training, to prepare the self-governed island for a potential Chinese invasion. AFP
A protester wearing a t-shirt that reads 'Israel out of the tour' runs onto the road near the finish line as Jonas Abrahamsen is seen on his way to winning stage 11 of the Tour de France. Reuters
A man observes a car dragged onto a wall during flooding in the aftermath of heavy rains, in Zapopan, Mexico. Reuters
Giant Spinosaurus installations float on the Chao Phraya River, during the 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' movie promotional event in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA
Chinese farmer Zhang Shengwu posing in his homemade submarine in a river in Hanshan county, in China’s eastern Anhui province. A 60-year-old farmer in China has built his own homemade submarine that can accommodate two people, dive eight metres and stay underwater for 30 minutes at a time. AFP
Army personnel patrol a street on an armoured vehicle after Awami League party activists allegedly clashed with security personnel to rebuke a rally by the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen's Party in Gopalgan. AFP
A member of Syria's civil defence works in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike on Syria's defence ministry headquarters in Damascus, Syria. Getty Images
News

Best photos of July 17: Syrian Druze in the Golan Heights to an Israeli air strike on Damascus

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 17, 2025

