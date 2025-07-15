Best photos of July 15: Fireworks at the Eiffel Tower to Dragon Bravo Fire at the Grand Canyon

Fireworks light up around the Eiffel Tower during a choreographed firework and drone show to celebrate Bastille Day, in Paris, on July 14, 2025. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
A family uses a plastic sheet to protect themselves during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 14, 2025. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters try to put out a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of candidates put up election campaign posters at the candidate bulletin board on the official campaign kick-off day for the July 20 upper house election, on the street in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2025. REUTERS / Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY / File Photo
A child covers his ears as revellers hold up red scarves and candles, as they gather in front of the city's town hall to sing the traditional farewell song "Pobre de mi" (Poor me) that symbolises their sadness for the end of the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, Spain, July 15, 2025. REUTERS / Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man looks on from a subway as a station is flooded in New York, U. S. , July 14, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Juan Luis Landaeta/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. VERIFICATION LINES Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the subway signs and ticket gates which matched file images. Reuters was able to confirm the date of the video from original file metadata.
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, as a destroyed building stands in the background, in Gaza City, July 14, 2025. REUTERS / Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire colors a setting sun for onlookers at Grandeur Point on the southern rim of Grand Canyon, Arizona, U. S. July 14, 2025. REUTERS / David Swanson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Best photos of July 15: Fireworks at the Eiffel Tower to Dragon Bravo Fire at the Grand Canyon

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 15, 2025

Updated: July 15, 2025, 8:17 AM`
