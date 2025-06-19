A woman and her child are taken to safety after an Iranian missile struck the Israeli city of Ramat Gan. AP
Damage to the building of Iranian state TV (IRIB) after an Israeli air strike in Tehran. EPA
Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, Qatar. AP
Ukrainian rescuers carry a body from the rubble of a building hit by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. AFP
Runners in The Kensington Palace Stakes race towards the finish during Royal Ascot 2025. Getty Images
People wait for the funeral procession for Rajendra Patankar, a victim of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. AP
A member of the Brotherhood of the Diablos Danzantes de Chuao (Dancing Devils of Chuao) arranges his mask during the Corpus Christi festival in the town of Chuao, Venezuela. Reuters
Protea flower grower Nico Thuynsma inside a greenhouse at his farm in Cullinan, east of Pretoria. AFP
News

Best photos of June 19: An airstrike in Israel to growing proteas in South Africa

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 19, 2025

