Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted, as seen from Ashkelon in Israel. Reuters
People take cover inside a cable car tunnel in Haifa following a missile attack from Iran on Israel. Reuters
A US Marine stands guard outside the downtown Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles. AP
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts in eastern Indonesia. AFP
A flamingo at the French National Natural History Museum zoo in Paris. AFP
A visitor walks past a 'rainfall' artwork by Moroccan-French visual artist Latifa Echakhch on display at the modern and contemporary art fair in Basel. AFP
Tens of thousands of Cambodians take to the streets of Phnom Penh to support the government in a border dispute with Thailand. AFP
Displaced Palestinians carry bags of flour along Rashid Street in western Jabalia after humanitarian aid trucks enter the northern Gaza Strip. EPA
Best photos of June 18: A missile intercepted over Ashkelon to aid distribution in Gaza

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 18, 2025

Updated: June 18, 2025, 9:50 AM`
