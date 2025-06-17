People take shelter in an underground car park in Tel Aviv amid a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets. Israel's military said air raid sirens sounded in several areas of the country after identifying missiles launched from Iran. AFP
Palestinians gather to receive aid supplies in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Reuters
Family members and relatives of Akash Patni, a victim of the Air India plane crash, grieve during his funeral procession in Ahmedabad. AP
The Valley Grove Assembly of God church, twisted and moved from its foundation by floodwater, in Valley Grove, West Virginia. AP
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on board Air Force One on his way from Calgary, Canada to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. AP
A Russian drone attacks a building during Russia's missile and drone air attack in Kyiv. AP
Riot police throw tear gas at demonstrators during a protest over the death of Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, in downtown Nairobi. Reuters
People thought to be migrants emerge from bushes on a beach in Gravelines, France, after French authorities had fired tear gas. PA
News

Best photos of June 17: Air raid shelter in Tel Aviv to migrants in France

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Our legal consultants

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
June 17, 2025
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
