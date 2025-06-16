Best photos of June 16: Iranian missiles strike Tel Aviv to Trump arriving for the G7 in Calgary

Emergency personnel in Tel Aviv after missiles are launched from Iran to Israel. Reuters
Emergency personnel in Tel Aviv after missiles are launched from Iran to Israel. Reuters
Iranian missiles launched at Israel seen from the Nuseirat refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip. AFP
Iranian missiles launched at Israel seen from the Nuseirat refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip. AFP
A convoy carrying activists to the Gaza Strip to challenge Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid is blocked in Sirte, eastern Libya, from continuing towards Egypt. AP
A convoy carrying activists to the Gaza Strip to challenge Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid is blocked in Sirte, eastern Libya, from continuing towards Egypt. AP
Israeli weapons company stands, including IAI, are shut down by organisers during the 55th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. Reuters
Israeli weapons company stands, including IAI, are shut down by organisers during the 55th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. Reuters
Granddaughter of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, attends his wreath-laying ceremony. Reuters
Granddaughter of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, attends his wreath-laying ceremony. Reuters
Parents and guardians outside an elementary school at the start of a new school year in Quezon City, Philippines. AP
Parents and guardians outside an elementary school at the start of a new school year in Quezon City, Philippines. AP
A vendor awaits customers at his stall selling plastic cans in a market in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. AFP
A vendor awaits customers at his stall selling plastic cans in a market in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. AFP
US President Donald Trump is greeted by Steven Crowchild of the Tsuut'ina First Nation at Calgary International Airport before the start of the G7 summit. AFP
US President Donald Trump is greeted by Steven Crowchild of the Tsuut'ina First Nation at Calgary International Airport before the start of the G7 summit. AFP

News

Best photos of June 16: Iranian missiles strike Tel Aviv to Trump arriving for the G7 in Calgary

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

While you're here
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Normcore explained

Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Votes

Total votes: 1.8 million

Ashraf Ghani: 923,592 votes

Abdullah Abdullah: 720,841 votes 

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
THE BIO:

Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there.

Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running.

Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven.

Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

While you're here
TEAMS

US Team
Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger
Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler
Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed
Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell
Charley Hoffman*, Phil Mickelson*

International Team
Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day 
Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen
Marc Leishman, Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim
Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin
Emiliano Grillo*, Anirban Lahiri*

denotes captain's picks

 

 

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Nancy 9 (Hassa Beek)

Nancy Ajram

(In2Musica)

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler

Price, base / as tested Dh57,000

Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm

Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

While you're here
Updated: June 16, 2025, 10:34 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
Read next...
This aerial picture shows damaged buildings at a site hit by a missile fired from Iran in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv. Iran struck Israel early June 14, with barrages of missiles after a massive onslaught targeted the Islamic republic's nuclear and military facilities, and killed several top generals. AFP

Iran strikes Israel to opening of Book Biennial in Rio de Janeiro - in pictures

A mountain infantry soldier waits prior an exercise of the mountain infantry brigade 23 of the German Bundeswehr at an exercise area near the Bavarian village Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany. AFP

Why Germany is at war with itself on the eve of its first military veterans day