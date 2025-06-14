Best photos of June 14: Iran strikes Israel to Book Biennial in Rio de Janeiro - in pictures

Damaged buildings hit by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. AFP
Damaged buildings hit by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. AFP
A relative of a victim of the Air India plane crash is comforted at a hospital in Ahmedabad, western India. AP Photo
A relative of a victim of the Air India plane crash is comforted at a hospital in Ahmedabad, western India. AP Photo
Police and protesters clash in Madrid, Spain, after a demonstration against the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. EPA
Police and protesters clash in Madrid, Spain, after a demonstration against the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. EPA
A woman in traditional Mexican costume carries an American flag in a performance on the Los Angeles City Hall steps, during protests against US federal immigration raids. Reuters
A woman in traditional Mexican costume carries an American flag in a performance on the Los Angeles City Hall steps, during protests against US federal immigration raids. Reuters
King Charles III, Colonel-in-Chief of the Coldstream Guards, inspects the regiment at Windsor Castle before the Trooping the Colour military parade, in central London, marking his official birthday. AFP
King Charles III, Colonel-in-Chief of the Coldstream Guards, inspects the regiment at Windsor Castle before the Trooping the Colour military parade, in central London, marking his official birthday. AFP
Team Japan competes at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final in Xi'an, China. AFP
Team Japan competes at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final in Xi'an, China. AFP
Pope Leo XIV welcomes athletes to St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican for the Jubilee of Sport. AP Photo
Pope Leo XIV welcomes athletes to St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican for the Jubilee of Sport. AP Photo
Visitors inside a pavilion during the opening of the Rio de Janeiro Book Biennial in Brazil. EPA
Visitors inside a pavilion during the opening of the Rio de Janeiro Book Biennial in Brazil. EPA

News

Best photos of June 14: Iran strikes Israel to Book Biennial in Rio de Janeiro - in pictures

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Sole survivors
  • Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off
  • George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane
  • Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.
  • Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.
Transgender report
RESULTS

Lightweight (female)
Sara El Bakkali bt Anisha Kadka
Bantamweight
Mohammed Adil Al Debi bt Moaz Abdelgawad
Welterweight
Amir Boureslan bt Mahmoud Zanouny
Featherweight
Mohammed Al Katheeri bt Abrorbek Madaminbekov
Super featherweight
Ibrahem Bilal bt Emad Arafa
Middleweight
Ahmed Abdolaziz bt Imad Essassi
Bantamweight (female)
Ilham Bourakkadi bt Milena Martinou
Welterweight
Mohamed Mardi bt Noureddine El Agouti
Middleweight
Nabil Ouach bt Ymad Atrous
Welterweight
Nouredine Samir bt Marlon Ribeiro
Super welterweight
Brad Stanton bt Mohamed El Boukhari

Masters%20of%20the%20Air
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cary%20Joji%20Fukunaga%2C%20Dee%20Rees%2C%20Anna%20Boden%2C%20Ryan%20Fleck%2C%20Tim%20Van%20Patten%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Austin%20Butler%2C%20Callum%20Turner%2C%20Anthony%20Boyle%2C%20Barry%20Keoghan%2C%20Sawyer%20Spielberg%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ogram%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Kouatly%20and%20Shafiq%20Khartabil%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20On-demand%20staffing%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2050%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMore%20than%20%244%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20round%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%2C%20Aditum%20and%20Oraseya%20Capital%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Results

5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 1,000m, Winner: Hazeem Al Raed, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ahmed Al Shemaili (trainer)

5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 85,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: Ghazwan Al Khalediah, Hugo Lebouc, Helal Al Alawi

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m, Winner: Dinar Al Khalediah, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi.

6.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Faith And Fortune, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Only Smoke, Bernardo Pinheiro, Abdallah Al Hammadi.

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: AF Ramz, Saif Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi.

8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mass, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel.

Updated: June 14, 2025, 10:32 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
Read next...
Actor Helo Pinheiro presents a creation by Alessa at the Christ the Redeemer statue to mark the launch of Rio Fashion Show, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Reuters

Rio fashion show to a morning Moon in UAE

The strawberry Moon rises behind Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo / Emrah Gurel)

Best photos of June 12: From the Strawberry Moon over Istanbul to a beach in Latakia