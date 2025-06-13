Actor Helo Pinheiro presents a creation by Alessa at the Christ the Redeemer statue to mark the launch of Rio Fashion Show, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Reuters
Police enter the sea, attempting to stop migrants boarding small boats that had come to pick them up at the coast in Gravelines, France. Getty Images
A disaster response team surveys the site of a plane crash in Ahmedabad, western India. Air India flight AI171, bound for London carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed moments after take-off. EPA
Zoi Karangelou of Greece competes at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final at Xi'an Olympic Sports Centre, China. Getty Images
A police officer stands guard next to an assortment of 7,000 illicit firearms and weapons recovered during various security operations, in Ngong district, near Nairobi, Kenya. The arms will be burnt. Reuters
Stuart Skinner of Edmonton Oilers gears up for a Stanley Cup ice hockey match against Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. AFP
A fan of K-pop band BTS poses with a photo of the group during the annual BTS Festa, in Goyang, South Korea. AP
A full Moon still visible over the UAE as the sun rises. Antonie Robertson / The National
News

Best photos of June 13: Rio fashion show to a morning Moon in UAE

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 13, 2025

MEDIEVIL%20(1998)
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: June 13, 2025, 10:37 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
