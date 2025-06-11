Herders take a short cut with their caravan of camels back to a farm in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
A Palestinian man runs for cover during an Israeli military attack on Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. EPA
Climate and political activist Greta Thunberg is greeted on arrival at Stockholm-Arlanda Airport in her homeland of Sweden after being deported by Israel. AFP
A pilot checks the rigging inside a balloon in preparation for a launch at sunrise over Bruton, in Somerset, south-west England. PA
The full Moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon, rises over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, north-east England. AP
A demonstrator faces off with police officers during a protest against deportations by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, outside New York City's federal buildings. AFP
Tanks are prepared for a military parade to honour the US Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s birthday and the country’s national flag day. AFP
A vehicle is set alight during an anti-immigration protest in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. AFP
News

Best photos of June 11: Camel herders in Abu Dhabi to protests in Northern Ireland

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 11, 2025

Updated: June 11, 2025, 9:50 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
