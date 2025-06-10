Members of the UK's Coldstream Guards board a train from London to Berwick-Upon-Tweed, ahead of a parade to mark the 375th anniversary of the regiment. Getty Images
The Singapore-flagged container ship Wan Hai 503 burns near India southern Kerala state. India sent coast guard aircraft and a warship to assist the stricken vessel. AFP
An injured Palestinian woman is rescued from the rubble after an Israeli strike in northern Gaza. AFP
A police officer's face is seen through a hole in a protester's sign, at an immigration demonstration in Los Angeles. AFP
A worker rests inside a concrete pipe near Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, in the suburbs of Ahmedabad, India. Bloomberg
Moorish knights ride take part in the Cavalhadas festival in Pirenopolis, Brazil. AP
Visitors take pictures at Khlong Lan waterfall, in Thailand's Kamphaeng Phet province. AFP
Fans gather to see members of K-pop boy band BTS in Chuncheon, after their release from 18 months of mandatory military service in South Korea. AFP
News

Best photos of June 10: From Coldstream Guards on a train to BTS completing military service in South Korea

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 10, 2025

  English
  Arabic

Updated: June 10, 2025, 9:06 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
