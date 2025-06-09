A woman poses for a photo next to lotus flowers in West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. EPA
Palestinians gather as lorries carrying humanitarian aid arrive at a distribution point in Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip. AFP
Catholic pilgrims carry the statue of the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession in Almonte in the province of Huelva, southern Spain. EPA
Kurt Mann of Canterbury Bulldogs is tackled during the round 14 NRL match against and Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images
Members of Ocean Rebellion stage a scene denouncing certification labels for tuna fishing as they demonstrate ahead of the third UN Ocean Conference in the French Riviera city of Nice. AFP
People watch the sacrificial slaughter of a camel in celebration of Eid Al Adha in Lahore, Pakistan. Reuters
Protesters smash a windshield beside a burning Waymo car during immigration protests in Los Angeles. AFP
DJ Tiesto performs at the World Club Dome Festival in Frankfurt, Germany. Getty Images
News

Best photos of June 9: Lotus flowers in Hanoi to DJ Tiësto on stage at the World Club Dome in Germany

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 09, 2025

Updated: June 09, 2025, 10:30 AM
Photos of the DayPhotography
