Serbian Novak Djokovic has his eye on the ball as he plays a backhand return to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles semi-final match on day 13 of the French Open tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris. AFP
A protester waves a Mexican flag as smoke rises from a burning car on Atlantic Boulevard during a stand-off by protesters and law enforcement following detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Paramount, Los Angeles County, California. Reuters
The Black Cloud artwork in Kyiv, Ukraine. Created by Ukrainian artist Oleksiy Sai, a 30-metre-long work, will be shown for two days at Saint Sophia Square before heading to the 2025 Burning Man Festival in the US. The piece represents an unavoidable threat, a looming storm, symbolising the war in Ukraine. EPA
Pilgrims light candles at the shrine of El Rocio near Aznalcazar, Spain, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine. AP Photo
A dancer plays with fire on Chao Lao Beach, in Chanthaburi province, Thailand. Reuters
Muslims pray around Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, at Al Masjid Al Haram, during the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. EPA
Kites fly in the sky during the Kite Show at Fort Konstantin in city of Kronstadt outside Saint Petersburg, Russia. AFP
From left: German, Brazilian, French, British, Australian, Canadian, United States, Swiss and Danish SailGP teams compete during the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in New York Harbour. AFP
News

Best photos of June 8: Novak Djokovic at French Open to Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: June 08, 2025, 11:58 AM
Photography
Teams compete during the International Dragon Boat Races at Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade in Hong Kong, China, on June 7, 2025. AFP

Best photos of June 7: Dragon boat race in Hong Kong to haka dance in New Zealand

Yves Holbecq from the Somme Battlefield Pipe Band plays at sunrise to mark the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings, on Gold Beach near Arromanches-les-Bains, Normandy, France. Getty Images

Best photos of June 6: D-Day landings anniversary to Eid Al Adha

In picturesNovak Djokovic at French Open to Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix

