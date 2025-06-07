Best photos of June 7: Dragon boat race in Hong Kong to haka dance in New Zealand

Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Teams compete during the International Dragon Boat Races at Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade in Hong Kong, China, on June 7, 2025. AFP
Teams compete during the International Dragon Boat Races at Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade in Hong Kong, China, on June 7, 2025. AFP
Security guards frisk worshippers as they enter Badshahi Mosque before Eid Al Adha prayers in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 7, 2025. Reuters
Security guards frisk worshippers as they enter Badshahi Mosque before Eid Al Adha prayers in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 7, 2025. Reuters
Japan's Princess Kako of Akishino attends a welcome ceremony at the Bunkyo Brazilian Society of Japanese Culture in Sao Paulo, Friday, June 6, 2025. AP Photo
Japan's Princess Kako of Akishino attends a welcome ceremony at the Bunkyo Brazilian Society of Japanese Culture in Sao Paulo, Friday, June 6, 2025. AP Photo
A man is detained by federal officers at the US immigration court in Manhattan, New York City, on June 6, 2025. Reuters
A man is detained by federal officers at the US immigration court in Manhattan, New York City, on June 6, 2025. Reuters
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 6, 2025. Getty Images
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 6, 2025. Getty Images
A man reads verses from the Quran on his mobile phone at Jama Masjid on Eid Al Adha, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on June 7, 2025. Reuters
A man reads verses from the Quran on his mobile phone at Jama Masjid on Eid Al Adha, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on June 7, 2025. Reuters
A firefighter hoses a civilian plant after Russian air attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on June 7, 2025. AFP
A firefighter hoses a civilian plant after Russian air attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on June 7, 2025. AFP
Players are welcomed to the field with a haka during the Super Rugby Pacific Qualifying Final match between Chiefs and Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato, on June 7, 2025, in Hamilton, New Zealand. Getty Images
Players are welcomed to the field with a haka during the Super Rugby Pacific Qualifying Final match between Chiefs and Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato, on June 7, 2025, in Hamilton, New Zealand. Getty Images

News

Best photos of June 7: Dragon boat race in Hong Kong to haka dance in New Zealand

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: June 07, 2025, 8:18 AM
Photography
Read next...
Yves Holbecq from the Somme Battlefield Pipe Band plays at sunrise to mark the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings, on Gold Beach near Arromanches-les-Bains, Normandy, France. Getty Images

Best photos of June 6: D-Day landings anniversary to Eid Al Adha

New Indian army recruits take part in a parade in Srinagar, in the Indian-administered Kashmir region. AFP

Best photos of June 5: From new Indian recruits in Kashmir to dawn prayers on Mount Arafat

Best photos of June 7: Dragon boat race in Hong Kong to haka dance in New Zealand

Emirati architect to pick top pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka

Republican removes social media post criticising Sikh congressional prayer

Pictures of the weekFrom Eid Al Adha at Al Aqsa mosque to Hajj pilgrims

Cartoon for June 7, 2025

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations

My Dubai Salary: ‘I use my Dh140,000 monthly salary to support children’s charities’

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers in Abu Dhabi

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers in Abu Dhabi

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

