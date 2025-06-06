Yves Holbecq from the Somme Battlefield Pipe Band plays at sunrise to mark the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings, on Gold Beach near Arromanches-les-Bains, Normandy, France. Getty Images
Lava erupts from the crater of the Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire), about 35km from Guatemala's capital city. AP
A shattered window following a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters
A Vande Bharat Express train ready for its inauguration in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. It will run between Srinagar and Katra. AP
The Weeknd performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, US. Reuters
A worker polishes a component at a steel machinery factory in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province. AFP
Aron Zemmer of Italy plays a tee shot on day two of the Swiss Challenge at Golf Sempach in Lucerne, Switzerland. Getty Images
Russian police officers stand guard during Eid Al Adha prayers near Moscow Cathedral Mosque. Reuters
News

Best photos of June 6: From D-Day landings anniversary to Eid Al Adha

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 06, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: June 06, 2025, 9:38 AM
Read next...
Newly recruited Indian army soldiers from the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) take part in a passing-out parade at the JAKLI army headquarters in Srinagar on June 5, 2025. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)

From new Indian recruits in Kashmir to dawn prayers on Mount Arafat

A Muslim pilgrim takes a selfie at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo / Amr Nabil)

Best photos of June 4: Selfies in Makkah's Grand Mosque to South Korea's new president

D-Day landings anniversary to Eid Al Adha

Scale AI's Alexandr Wang says US is trailing China on data

Tesla shares plunge 14% as Trump-Musk rift intensifies

US judge schedules Lockerbie bombing suspect's trial for April 2026

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Where to watch Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks in the UAE

Cartoon for June 6, 2025

Rain expected for UAE Eid Al Adha staycations

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Syrian government says it has seized all Captagon production labs

Syrian government says it has seized all Captagon production labs