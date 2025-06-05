New Indian army recruits take part in a parade in Srinagar, in the Indian-administered Kashmir region. AFP
Supporters of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team gather to celebrate their Indian Premier League trophy win. At least 11 people died in a crush at the victory parade. Getty Images
A storm sweeps across Tipton, Oklahoma. The US state is currently facing tornado season. AP
Customers queue to buy Nintendo Switch 2 consoles at in New York. Some stores opened at midnight amid surging demand for the devices. Bloomberg
A boy sleeps on bags of rubbish along Manila's polluted Pasig River. World Environment Day was marked on June 5. Reuters
Inmates are held in crowded cells at Tamara prison, in Honduras. Reuters
A Ukrainian amputee, a veteran of the war with Russia, dances with his wife in the western city of Lviv. AFP
Hajj pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Arafat, near Makkah. AP
News

Best photos of June 5: From new Indian recruits in Kashmir to dawn prayers on Mount Arafat

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: June 05, 2025, 9:35 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
