A pilgrim takes a selfie at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. AP
Jordanian security forces prepare to escort a convoy of lorries and buses carrying more than 700 Syrian refugees and their belongings from the Emirati-Jordanian camp in Azraq, east of Amman, on their way back to Syria. AFP
Ukrainian soldiers fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system towards Russian troops in Donetsk region. Reuters
Jordan Childs riding Our Red Morning after an unplaced finish at Sandown in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images
A boy dives into the Euphrates in Raqqa, Syria. Getty Images
Palestinians mourn Abdul Rahman Al Qudra, who was killed while heading to an aid distribution hub, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. AP
Cows being herded for milking on a dairy farm near Cambridge in New Zealand's Waikato region. AFP
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung makes a heart gesture to people outside the National Assembly in Seoul following his inauguration. AFP
News

Best photos of June 4: Selfies in Makkah's Grand Mosque to South Korea's new president

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 04, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: June 04, 2025, 9:49 AM`
