Shepherds tend to their flock in drought-hit Qamishli, northern Syria. AFP
Tents housing internally displaced Palestinians in Gaza. The UN says at least 1. 9 million (or nine in ten people) across the enclave are internally displaced. EPA
An Afghan tailor checks a traditional dress made for Eid Al Adha, in Kabul. EPA
A Hajj pilgrim prays at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. AFP
An artwork by Meherunnisa Asad, 99 Butterflies, on display as part of Wild Uplands, a series by four leading artists, created for Penistone Hill Country Park and the Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture. PA
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, which is set to open next year following years of delays. It was founded by filmmaker George Lucas. AFP
Tourists take selfies on mount Mount Etna after its eruption, in Sicily. Reuters
Demining expert Mohamed Melhi, 32, moves the charge of a defused improvised explosive device thought to have been left by ISIS, in the north-east of Raqqa, Syria. Getty images
News

Best photos of June 3: Drought in Qamishli to de-mining in Raqqa

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: June 03, 2025, 8:00 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
