Macron to meet Trump and Zelenskyy ahead of Notre-Dame cathedral reopening

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/12/06/emmanuel-macron-government-france/" target="_blank">French President Emmanuel Macron</a> is scheduled to receive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/12/07/donald-trump-to-visit-notre-dame-cathedral-five-years-after-devastating-fire/" target="_blank">US President-elect Donald Trump</a> and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace on Saturday ahead of the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral - a hugely symbolic moment for France that will be attended by dozens of world leaders. "[The cathedral] is an icon throughout the world. One only has to see the rush of heads of states to attend this event, which is technically religious," said French priest and historian Yves Combeau on <i>BFMTV</i>. The reopening of the 800-year-old cathedral, five years after it nearly burnt to the ground in what is believed to be an accidental fire, has been championed by Mr Macron. His popularity in France has been<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/12/04/macron-seeks-peace-for-gaza-as-political-turmoil-engulfs-his-presidency/" target="_blank"> in free fall </a>since he called snap elections in June, opening a period of political instability that led the government to collapse this week. When the cathedral burnt down under his previous tenure as US president, Mr Trump had expressed strong concern, saying it was "so horrible" to watch. Five years later, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/04/trump-cabinet-staff-administration-picks/" target="_blank">Mr Trump</a> posted on his Truth Social page that Mr Macron had "done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre-Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!" In a statement, the Elysee confirmed the presence of more than 40 heads of state, including Italian Prime Minister<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/17/giorgia-meloni-pushes-syria-returns-at-eu-leaders-meeting/" target="_blank"> Giorgia Meloni </a>and her Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson. European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and former US Secretary of State John Kerry are also expected, as well as Mr Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/01/trump-nominates-lebanese-american-massad-boulos-as-middle-east-adviser/" target="_blank">Massad Boulos</a>. Listed among religious figures was Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rai. The pope will be represented by apostolic nuncio to France, Celestino Migliore. Getting Mr Trump to come to Paris for his first visit abroad since his election at the same time as Mr Zelenskyy is viewed as a diplomatic success by Mr Macron, as the world waits to see how the US leader will implement his promise to end <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/12/01/eus-new-top-team-vows-unwavering-support-to-ukraine/" target="_blank">the war in Ukraine</a> in just one day. Some analysts believe Mr Trump may force Ukraine to offer concessions to Moscow. Mr Trump, who recently appointed a special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, may meet Mr Zelenskyy bilaterally, a Ukrainian official has said. Mr Trump will also "hold meetings" with the UK's Prince William, according to Kensington Palace, and outgoing US first lady Jill Biden, who is attending after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/05/jill-biden-abu-dhabi-visit/" target="_blank">visiting Abu Dhabi </a>and Doha. US President Joe Biden, whose mandate ends on January 20, will not be present. "It's a great opportunity to anticipate what the positions of the president-elect will be" on Ukraine, said Patrick Martin Genier, Sciences Po University professor, also speaking on <i>BFMTV. "</i>We know very well that he will be the centre of the negotiations, though we cannot talk about bilateral negotiations now because he cannot replace the Biden administration." Mr Trump landed on Saturday in Paris shortly before 7am and headed straight to the US embassy with a convoy of around 20 cars. He is expected to meet Mr Macron at the Elysee palace at 4pm CEST, one hour before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/17/ukraines-zelenskyy-defends-victory-plan-at-brussels-summit/" target="_blank">Mr Zelenskyy </a>is scheduled to meet the French president. Thousands of people had started to gather near the cathedral hours before the start of the event. There will be no access for the public to the ceremony, which will be attended by 1,500 people. Some 6,000 policemen and gendarme have been deployed around the cathedral. Wind and rain have forced organisers to move the entire ceremony inside the cathedral. Mr Macron had initially planned to give a speech outside in what organisers described as a "Republican" moment before moving inside with the rest of the attendees for the spiritual ceremony. France is attached to its notion of secularism or laicite – separation between religion and the state. Now, Mr Macron is scheduled to give a short speech inside the cathedral at 7:30pm, after the arrival of heads of state and a short violin and cello concert. The spiritual ceremony will start at 7:45pm. It will include a symbolic awakening of the doors and the organ by archbishop Laurent Ulrich and catholic chants. The first mass will take place on Sunday after the altar has been blessed.