US first lady Jill Biden in Abu Dhabi to promote global fight against cancer

America's first lady Jill Biden will visit key landmarks in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, as she uses her final solo foreign tour to promote women's health and the global fight against cancer.

Ms Biden was due to land in the capital late on Wednesday night on the second stop of a six-day, four-country tour, having earlier visited her father's ancestral home in Italy.

She is due to visit Qasr Al Hosn, the cultural landmark and the oldest stone building in a city of now more than two million. Ms Biden will also visit Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, one of the Middle East's leading hospitals, and participate in a conversation about the White House's Biden Cancer Moonshot programme.

The campaign aims to galvanise all of society to stop and diagnose cancer earlier, improve outcomes and treatment significantly and tackle the root causes such as toxic environments and pollution. Later, she will speak at the Milken Institute's annual Middle East and Africa Summit about the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.

On Friday, Ms Biden will travel to Doha to highlight the work of the US and Qatar in education and health, with visits to the Qatar Foundation and Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar. She will later speak at the Doha Forum on Saturday and attend a dinner to celebrate the family wedding of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikha Fatima bin Nasser Al Thani.

Ms Biden and president-elect Donald Trump will attend the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Sunday, five years on from the fire that devastated the global landmark, before returning to Washington for the final weeks of her husband's presidency.

Ms Biden's visit comes after President Sheikh Mohamed visited Washington in September to strengthen UAE and US ties, cement a long-standing defence partnership and push for greater co-operation on advanced technology and business investments.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Cry Macho Director: Clint Eastwood Stars: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam Rating:**

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Business Insights Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports

The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel

US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

Console: PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, Xbox One & Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Disclaimer Director: Alfonso Cuaron Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville Rating: 4/5

Business Insights As per the document, there are six filing options, including choosing to report on a realisation basis and transitional rules for pre-tax period gains or losses.

SMEs with revenue below Dh3 million per annum can opt for transitional relief until 2026, treating them as having no taxable income.

Larger entities have specific provisions for asset and liability movements, business restructuring, and handling foreign permanent establishments.