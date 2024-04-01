Today's best photos: From new ANA graduates in Tokyo to preparation in Marseille

More from The National:
Today's best photos: From a jousting tournament to King Charles attending Easter service
Saturday's best photos: From penitents in Quito to taking a dip in Manila Bay
Friday's best photos: From a salt canyon in Ethiopia to Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi
Thursday's best photos: From surfing at Bells Beach to training birds in Beijing
Wednesday's best photos: From a rodeo in Uruguay to college basketball in Kansas City
Tuesday's best photos: From Isha prayers in Abu Dhabi to Easter preparations in Seville
Updated: April 01, 2024, 9:36 AM