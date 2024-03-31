Today's best photos: From a jousting tournament to King Charles attending Easter service

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: From penitents in Quito to taking a dip in Manila Bay
Friday's best photos: From a salt canyon in Ethiopia to Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi
Thursday's best photos: From surfing at Bells Beach to training birds in Beijing
Wednesday's best photos: From a rodeo in Uruguay to college basketball in Kansas City
Tuesday's best photos: From Isha prayers in Abu Dhabi to Easter preparations in Seville
Monday's best photos: From heightened security in Paris to a job fair in Berlin
Updated: March 31, 2024, 1:02 PM