Today's best photos: From a rodeo in Uruguay to college basketball in Kansas City

More from The National:
Tuesday's best photos: From Isha prayers in Abu Dhabi to Easter preparations in Seville
Monday's best photos: From heightened security in Paris to a job fair in Berlin
Sunday's best photos: From Holi celebrations in India to Earth Hour in Athens
Saturday's best photos: from figure skating in Canada to iftar in Pakistan
Friday's best photos: From equinox celebrations in Mexico to F1 fans in Melbourne
Thursday's best photos: From Spain's Museum of Light to ballet in South Africa
Updated: March 27, 2024, 1:44 PM