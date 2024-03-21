Today's best photos: From Spain's Museum of Light to ballet in South Africa

More from The National:
Wednesday's best photos: From the Carabinieri's robotic dog to a pricey white buffalo
Tuesday's best photos: From a crocodile zoo reopening to Banksy's new work - in pictures
Monday's best photos: From blossoms in Washington DC to St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin
Sunday's best photos: From volcano eruption in Iceland to carnival in Macedonia
Saturday's best photos: From an Ides of March re-enactment in Rome to a tornado in Ohio
Friday's best photos: From Russia's elections to Scotland's Stone of Destiny
Updated: March 21, 2024, 12:06 PM