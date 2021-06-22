US seizes domains of Iranian state news agencies including Press TV

American authorities took down a range of Iran’s state-linked news websites under unclear circumstances on Tuesday, the US and Iran said, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tension between the two countries.

The US seized about three dozen websites, the majority of which are linked to Iranian disinformation efforts, said a US official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as the case had not yet been officially announced by the government.

Other sources confirmed the US move to Bloomberg, Fox News and other news agencies.

US government sources on Tuesday afternoon indicated to Reuters that the Justice Department was preparing an announcement on the issue.

Iranian state-run news agency IRNA announced the US government's seizures of the websites without providing further information.

On Tuesday, the addresses of a handful of sites – including Iran state television’s Press TV, Yemen's Houthi rebel-run Al Masirah satellite news channel, and Iranian state TV’s Arabic-language channel Al Alam –displayed a federal notice.

The notice on the websites said they had been seized “as part of law enforcement action” by the US Bureau of Industry and Security Office of Export Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Yemen’s Houthi rebel group announced that its Al Masirah satellite news channel had gone offline without prior notice but that its mission of “confronting the American and Israeli acts of piracy against our nation by any means" would continue.

The US government also took over the domain name of the news website Palestine Today, which reports the viewpoints of Gaza-based Islamic militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Press TV is the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting’s English-language service.

There are no private television or radio stations in Iran and satellite dishes, while widespread, also are illegal, giving the official broadcasting service a monopoly over the domestic airwaves.

Marzieh Hashemi, a prominent Press TV anchorwoman who, in 2019, was a material witness in an unspecified criminal case and has appeared before a grand jury in Washington, told The Associated Press that the channel was struggling to “figure out the reasons” for the seizure.

US authorities set a precedent for the seizure under the administration of former president Donald Trump.

Domains of press outlets linked to groups like the Houthis, Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces and other Iranian outlets have been affected by US seizures in the past. There have also been attempts to block outlets such as Press TV from social media platforms like Twitter.

The decision to seize the domain comes amid ongoing nuclear talks between the US and Iran in Vienna. Both sides have said that talks were progressing although no deal has been reached.

This week, Iran elected a new hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, who has said that although he would continue talks between the US, his country would be taking a tougher stance.