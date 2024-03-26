Air strikes pound Iran-linked militia in Syria's Deir Ezzor province

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least six people were killed and about 20 injured in air strikes in Deir Ezzor province, eastern Syria, local sources told The National on Tuesday.

Strikes hit sites including Deir Ezzor city’s University Presidency Street, Al Tammu, in Al Mayadeen district, and Al Suwayiyah, a town in the province. Albu Kamal, on the Iraq-Syria border, was also hit.

A Syrian source in Deir Ezzor reported that several American aircraft carried out 10 air strikes at about 1am. US officials denied involvement in the air strikes, Reuters reported.

The sources said the strikes resulted in several deaths and injuries "including an engineer, Imad Shehab, and the injury of 20 other civilians, most of whom were women and children".

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and local news service DeirEzzor24, which are both linked to Syrian opposition, claimed the bombings hit the headquarters of a militia allied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The observatory claimed some members of the IRGC, stationed in Syria to advise government forces and allied militias, were among the dead and that dozens were wounded, including civilians.

“Unidentified aircraft, whether Israeli or American, carried out raids on Iranian militia positions in Deir Ezzor governorate, resulting in deaths and injuries,” the observatory said on Tuesday morning.

The strikes came hours after an Iranian plane carrying weapons and IRGC members landed at Deir Ezzor airport, it said.

DeirEzzor24 also reported that the wounded included senior IRGC commander Hajj Askar.

Damascus-based Syrian analyst Kamal Al Jafa said reports that the IRGC was hit in the strikes were "inaccurate because the building had been previously evacuated".

"Although one of the air strikes targeted the former headquarters of Hajj Askar near Al Maarri School in the city, but it was empty and had been evacuated a some time ago," he said.

Mr Askar oversaw the confiscation of Syrian farmland and properties in the area, along with another IRGC commander, Hajj Mahdi, according to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a think tank.

Iran has sought to maintain a strong presence in border areas with Iraq, particularly Abu Kamal and Al Qaim, towns on the Syrian and Iraqi side of the border respectively, controlling key overland routes for moving weapons into Syria.

Israeli air strikes

Israel has struck Syria several times since the war began, hitting Iranian military positions and Tehran-backed groups across the country, including the capital, Damascus.

In January, an Israeli air strike in Damascus killed the head of Iranian intelligence in Syria, an attack that was condemned by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi as a “cowardly assassination”.

The previous month, another Israeli strike killed Razi Mousavi, a senior member of the IRGC responsible for co-ordinating Syrian and Iranian military activities.

Tuesday’s strikes were the first in eastern Syria since early February, the observatory said.

US strikes in the eastern cities of Deir Ezzor and Al Madayeen killed 29 pro-Iran fighters in response to a deadly drone attack on an American base in Jordan, which killed three soldiers.