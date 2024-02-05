US calls on UN Security Council to 'rein in' Iran and its proxy militias in the region

Washington called on the UN Security Council on Monday to “rein in” Iran and its proxy militias, which have been attacking US bases in the region.

“They should also press the Syrian regime to stop giving Iran a platform to destabilise the region,” Robert Wood, US deputy UN ambassador, told the 15 members of the Security Council.

The US military carried out 85 strikes against Iran-linked targets in four locations in Syria and three in Iraq on Friday night, in what President Joe Biden said was the first wave of retaliation for a drone attack that killed three American troops in Jordan on January 28.

“These targets were carefully selected to avoid civilian casualties, and based on clear, irrefutable evidence that they were connected to attacks on US personnel in the region,” explained Mr Wood.

Since mid-October, Iraqi and Syrian militia groups backed by Iran launched dozens of attacks on US military assets in the region, including 165 attacks on US facilities in Syria and Iraq, Rosemary DiCarlo, undersecretary general for political and peacebuilding affairs, told council members.

US President Joe Biden pledged to “hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing”.

Vasily Nebenzya, Moscow’s top envoy at the UN and who requested the meeting, denounced the US air strikes, calling them “another unlawful and irresponsible act”.

“It's clear that American air strikes are specifically, deliberately aimed to stoke the conflict,” Mr Nebenzya said.

“This demonstrates once again to the entire world the aggressive nature of US policy in the Middle East and the full disregard of Washington for norms of international law.”

Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravan informed council members that his country never intended to extend its dispute with the US into Iraqi and Syrian territories, reaffirming Tehran's commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations.

He accused the US and Britain trying to shift focus from “the root cause of the current situation in the region by falsely” pointing the finger at Iran.

Mr Wood stressed that the strikes in Iraq and Syria were separate and “distinct” from the coalition strikes in Yemen, which were in response to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels' lawless attacks on naval vessels and international shipping in the Red Sea.

Britain’s UN representative, Barbara Woodward, called the Houthi attacks on military and commercial vessels in the Red Sea “illegal and unacceptable”.

“This council was clear in Resolution 2722 that we condemn Houthi attacks and call on them to stop,” she said.

“Our actions and presence in the Red Sea are designed to protect innocent lives, preserve freedom of navigation, and deter further attacks on shipping.”

