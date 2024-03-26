Israel-Gaza war live: Pressure grows on Israel after UN ceasefire resolution

<p>The UN Security Council's resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza has been met with both relief and warnings that a pause in fighting must lead to a permanent ceasefire in the war-torn enclave.</p><p>UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the resolution must be enforced quickly, saying failure to do so would be "unforgivable."</p><p>Jordan made similar comments, with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi saying Israel could not be allowed to continue breaching international law "with impunity."</p><p>The Arab League welcomed the resolution but said it was "long overdue" and now needed to be put in place on the ground, while Egypt's Foreign Ministry said it represented “the first important and necessary step to stop the bloodshed".</p><p>Qatar, Lebanon and the EU also praised the resolution.</p><p>Meanwhile, Israel hit out at both the UN and its ally the US, which abstained from the vote on Monday.</p><p>Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the resolution “hurts both the war effort and the effort to release the abductees”.</p><p><br></p>