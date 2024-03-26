Live Blog
The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the UN headquarters in New York on March 25, 2024. After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council for the first time passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The United States, Israel's ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Pressure grows on Israel after UN ceasefire resolution

Jordan accuses Netanyahu government of 'disdain' for international law following initial reaction

  • Jordan calls for implementation of the UN ceasefire resolution
  • UN resolution passed with 14 votes in favour and abstention from the US
  • Netanyahu confirms delegation trip to US is cancelled
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for UNRWA to be saved
  • Hospitals become battlegrounds in Gaza once again
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,333, with 74,694 injured
Updated: March 26, 2024, 3:45 AM