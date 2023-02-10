Fourteen aid lorries cross into northern Syria from Turkey, UN agency says

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey

Fourteen lorries carrying humanitarian aid meant for earthquake survivors crossed into northern Syria from Turkey on Friday, the International Organisation for Migration said.

"These convoys are carrying electric heaters, tents, blankets and other items to assist these people who have been displaced as a result of this catastrophic earthquake," said spokesman Paul Dillon, adding that the aid was bound for rebel-held Idlib province.

Turkey, meanwhile, is discussing reopening a border crossing into Syrian government territory, a Turkish official said on Friday. This will help members of rescue and relief teams to be able to send humanitarian aid directly to areas under President Bashar Al Assad's control after a decade of enmity.

It is also looking at opening another crossing into Syria's opposition-held Idlib region, the official said.

"This is a catastrophe for the region, and our hearts go out to all those affected, who lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods," said Antonio Vitorino, IOM Director General.

"We are working very closely with authorities to support in any way we can and hope that aid will quickly reach those most impacted."

Turkey and Syria broke off diplomatic ties after Syrian clampdown on 2011 protests led to civil war and drove millions of Syrians to seek refuge in Turkey.

The US treasury has promised that the US sanctions on Syria “will not stand in the way” of saving lives after Monday’s earthquake. The department has said it will ease other restrictions to allow new relief efforts and pledged $85 million in humanitarian aid.

The Treasury’s Syria General Licence authorises earthquake relief efforts that would otherwise be prohibited by sanctions regulations for 180 days.

It comes after some in Syria claimed that the US sanctions were hindering relief efforts after the earthquake.