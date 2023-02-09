Turkey earthquake: UAE aid flights land in Syria's Damascus to help survivors

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey

More flights carrying humanitarian aid, including four so far from the UAE, landed at Damascus International Airport as the death toll in Syria crossed the 3,000 mark in both government and rebel-held cities north of the country.

The UAE confirmed it was planning to send a total of seven aid flights to help with search and rescue operations in Turkey and Syria, four of which already landed in Damascus by Wednesday morning.

The National accompanied the UAE armed forces on board the C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft carrying more than 16 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid.

The first cargo plane took off on Wednesday morning carrying 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food items, medical equipment and tents.

The two military transport aircraft landed on Wednesday evening.

The flights to Turkey and Syria over the past two days carried search and rescue teams from the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police, as well as a field hospital to Turkey. The continuing operations are all a part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 2.

“For Syria, the priority of aid identified by Syrian authorities are foodstuffs and tents, but we will also provide other support, with search and rescue teams as well as a field hospital on the way,” said Maj Gen Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence.

Speaking to The National from the tarmac of Damascus International Airport, Syrian officials said several flights from other countries had touched down since the earthquake that hit southern Turkey and Syria on Monday morning.

On one of the several C-130 hercules #UAE military aircraft that have landed so far on #Syria’s #Damascus to deliver much needed himanitarian aid after #TurkeyEarthquake.



Full story out on @TheNationalNews soon. pic.twitter.com/LNpUrMYlwc — Ismaeel Naar (@ismaeelrn) February 8, 2023

“The flights from the brotherly country of the UAE comes within the framework of the air bridge that the UAE established to help the Syrian people as a result of the disaster that befell them,” Syrian Assistant Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moataz Dowa Ji told The National.

The issue of humanitarian aid being sent directly to the Syrian capital has been a delicate one. The sanctioned government in Syria has made an official plea to the EU for help, according to the bloc's commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic.

The EU was swift to send rescue teams to Turkey after the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday close to the border with Syria.

But it initially offered only minimal assistance to Syria through existing humanitarian programmes because of EU sanctions imposed since 2011 on the government of President Bashar Al Assad in response to his brutal crackdown on protesters, which spiralled into a civil war.

Workers load humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthquake, sent from the UAE, at the airport in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday. Sana/AP

After the Assad government made an official request to the EU for help, the commission asked European countries “to respond favourably to this request” through the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism that co-ordinates aid.

The US said on Tuesday it was working with partners to provide earthquake relief in Syria, but would not work with the Damascus government.

“In Syria itself, we have US-funded humanitarian partners that are co-ordinating life-saving assistance,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“We're committed to providing that assistance to help people in Syria recover from this disaster, just as we have been their leading humanitarian donor since the start of the war in Syria itself,” Mr Blinken said.

“I want to emphasise here that these funds, of course, go to the Syrian people — not to the regime. That won't change.”

"The @SYRedCrescent teams are working 24h. We're here to support, scale up & help coordinate that assistance in response to the earthquake," stated Dr. @elsharkawi in his visit to the emergency warehouse established by #SARC to receive & immediately dispatch urgent aid. pic.twitter.com/2XVstdAAlN — IFRC Middle East and North Africa (@IFRC_MENA) February 8, 2023

“We need all kinds of aid to face this difficult circumstance that we are going through. Yesterday I was in Lattakia province and I saw tragic scenes of the wreckage of the buildings, of the homeless people in the shelters, of the people who remained under the rubble,” Mr Dowa Ji told The National.

International humanitarian groups working around the clock have said their biggest challenge was transporting aid from Damascus International Airport to the affected areas in north of the country amid a spell of freezing and cold weather.

“It's an operation around the clock. Much assistance is being received from many countries from around the region and the world,” said Hossam Elsharkawi, Regional Director at International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“It's a race against time to get all of these supplies and all of these trucks all the way to the north, across many roads that have snow and rain and massive storms.”

Overnight on Wednesday, when temperatures reached minus-3°C in Damascus, tarmac workers at the Damascus airport said they worked continually to receive relief aid flights from several countries and refuel planes for a quick turnaround.

“Logistics have been ongoing for several days since the devastating earthquake and we’ve been working non-stop and on overtime to ensure we’re receiving the aid and helping refuel these military aircraft so that the runway is cleared for other flights sending assistance,” one airport worker told The National.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed ordered $50 million to be sent to support people in Turkey and $50 million to be sent to help those in Syria, state news agency Wam reported.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered humanitarian aid worth Dh50 million through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to help Syrian people affected by the earthquake.