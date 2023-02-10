Syrian government approves humanitarian aid delivery across front lines

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The Syrian government has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid across the front lines of the country's civil war, state media said on Friday.

An earthquake has killed at least 22,000 people across site of the epicentre in Turkey and Syria. Most of the hardest-hit areas in Syria are out of government control and are yet to receive any meaningful international aid, days after Monday's quake.

"The Syrian cabinet has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the country, including through the front lines from inside the areas controlled by the state to areas that are out of the state control," Sana news agency reported.

Aid would be distributed with the help of the UN, Syrian Red Crescent and International Red Cross to guarantee delivery to those who in need.

State media reported that the government had declared Lattakia, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib ― the areas worst-affected ― as disaster zones and would set up a fund to rehabilitate those regions.

The cabinet has approved creating a national fund to rehabilitate affected areas and enable the entry of all donations and relief to the affected areas.

The cabinet also delegated ministers to handle aid through the supreme commission of relief.

This is a developing story