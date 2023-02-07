Turkey-Syria earthquake: Which regional countries are sending aid?

The international community rushed to send aid to Turkey and Syria following a powerful earthquake that has left more than 6,000 people dead in the biggest natural disaster in the Middle East for decades.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue to look for survivors and among the rubble of cities, towns and provinces in Turkey and Syria. So far, more than 8,000 people have been rescued.

The magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals and leaving thousands homeless.

Below is some of the significant regional aid that has been pledged on day two of the crisis.

UAE

The UAE said on Tuesday it is sending $100 million in total to Syria and Turkey. President Sheikh Mohamed said the fund will be sent to victims of the earthquake.

Sheikh Mohamed ordered $50 million to be sent to support people in Turkey and $50 million to help those in Syria, state news agency Wam reported.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered humanitarian aid worth Dh50 million ($14 million) through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to help Syrian people affected by the earthquake.

The UAE also sent seven aid flights to help with search and rescue operations in both countries to evacuate citizens, two of which will land in Damascus.

Kuwait

Kuwait sent two military planes carrying aid on Tuesday and pledged to establish an air bridge that will include rescue equipment, medical and relief aid to both countries.

The government said the aid would be sent in co-ordination with the Red Crescent, the Ministry of Health and the Kuwaiti army.

The country's General Fire Force will also be assisting with disaster relief, having assisted firefighting efforts in Turkey, Greece and North Africa in 2021, it will lend equipment and assistance to help those trapped by debris.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to operate an air bridge and provide medical supplies, humanitarian relief and other logistical support to the disaster zones in both countries.

A public fundraising effort backed by the government will also be launched on the Sahem ("contribute") app, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Jordan

On orders of King Abdullah, a Jordanian Air Force plane left the country on Tuesday and headed towards Syria and Turkey.

The foreign ministry said that the plane is carrying a team of five doctors and 99 rescuers as well as “logistical and other equipment”.

It did not give details on the exact destination of the plane, or where it will land first.

The plane was dispatched “based on royal directions to help the families of the victims' of the earthquake”, the ministry said, referring to King Abdullah's instructions.

Iraq

Iraq's security forces have been delivering emergency aid to Syria since late on Monday.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said an “air bridge” had opened to aid Syria and Turkey, sending urgent relief, including medical supplies and first aid. Iraq operates a small fleet of Hercules transport aircraft that can carry a substantial amount of aid.

Two Iraqi planes arrived in Damascus with 70 tonnes of relief supplies late on Monday.

Lebanon

The Lebanese Army said on Monday it is sending 15 engineers to Syria and 20 to Turkey to support rescue efforts.

Egypt

Egypt has pledged urgent humanitarian aid to Turkey.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi pledged solidarity with the Turkish people and has offered assistance and humanitarian aid.

Mr El Sisi also telephoned Syrian President Bashar Al Assad on Tuesday to offer relief aid to victims of the earthquake, the Egyptian leader's office announced.

It said the President also offered his condolences to the victims of Monday's earthquake and his well wishes to the injured.

Tunisia

Tunisia said that it will be sending 14 tonnes of blankets, food and baby formula, as well as other donations gathered by the Tunisian Red Crescent, to Turkey and Syria following the earthquake.

A team of rescuers from the Tunisian civil protection force as well as volunteering doctors are also expected to head to both countries soon, according to state news agency TAP.

“Tunisia is fully ready to stand with its brothers in Syria and Turkey in this tragedy and will provide all necessary aid and assistance to overcome its repercussions,” Tunisian president Kais Saied said on the official presidency social media accounts.