President Sheikh Mohamed says UAE remains committed to protecting the environment

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday said the UAE remains committed to safeguarding the environment.

He was speaking a day before the 26th National Environment Day.

"As the UAE marks National Environment Day, we remain committed to advancing innovative solutions to benefit current and future generations," Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

"This crucial work will continue at Cop28, as we invite the world to come together in pursuit of a more sustainable future."

On Friday, Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said that celebrating National Environment Day highlights efforts to preserve natural resources, their ecosystems and biological diversity.

Ms Almheiri said this year's celebrations aligned with the declaration made by Sheikh Mohamed of 2023 being the 'Year of Sustainability', state news agency Wam reported.

It comes as the UAE prepares to host the Cop28 UN climate summit this year.

Cop28 will be hosted by the Emirates from November 30 to December 12, with the bulk of the talks to be held at Expo City Dubai.

The event will be a crucial stock-take following pledges made at the climate summit in Paris in 2015.

Ms Almheiri said that this year's slogan, “Towards a Sustainable Future”, which coincides with the Year of Sustainability, underscores the need to find sustainable practical solutions to climate and environmental challenges.

It will also help to ensure a sustainable future for the coming generations by accelerating efforts to reduce emissions and adapt and adopt the latest technology.

